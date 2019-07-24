Florida woman was arrested for attacking her mother. Lemon cake was involved, cops say

Brittany Leeann Mapel

Last Friday evening, a home in Holiday, Florida, near Tampa, was the scene of a messy confrontation.

According to a Pasco County Sheriff’s Office report, deputies responding to a disturbance call made contact with a woman who alleged her daughter had attacked her. The victim said the suspect, later identified as Brittany Leeann Mapel, had smashed lemon cake in her face “without her consent.”

Deputies arrested the 21-year-old after seeing cake all over the floor as well as all over the mother, who was “covered” in the dessert, said the report.

A witness, Mapel’s brother, corroborated his 51-year-old mother’s account.

He told officers that when he attempted to call 911 to report the alleged violence, his sister “snatched” his phone away and reportedly declared, ‘Nobody is calling the cops today.’”

The McDonald’s employee was arrested on charges of battery and tampering with a witness.

A judge has ordered the suspect, who remains behind bars in lieu of $15,000 bond, to have no contact with her mother or brother.