Palm Beach school employee downloaded child porn at work, deputies say

Palm Beach Sheriff deputies have put a facilities manager at Renaissance Learning Academy behind bars for allegedly storing child porn on his school computer.

On July 16, the South Florida Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force found an IP address that was accessing child porn, deputies said.

The task force tracked down the IP address to Renaissance Learning Academy, 1310 Old Congress Ave, West Palm Beach.

Deputies, armed with a search warrant, searched the school Monday, according to the sheriff’s office report. Investigators spoke to Timothy Scott, the facilities manager, and told him to step out of his office as they searched his computer.

He was told not to go near his computer, but he twice walked back into his office and tried to get onto his computer, deputies said. The forensics team found a file-sharing program and files of child porn, the report said.

The report said they also found child porn in the recycling bin on his computer.

Some of the porn was of infants having sex with a man, deputies said.

Scott is facing 15 counts of possession of obscene material depicting sexual performance by a child.

He was released from a Palm Beach jail Tuesday on a $150,000 bond.

Renaissance Learning Academy could not be reached for comment.