Her FastPass didn’t work. So she punched a Disney World worker in the face, deputies say

A dispute over a FastPass at Walt Disney World’s Hollywood Tower Hotel, aka the Tower of Terror, led a tourist to punch a Disney employee in the face, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. Walt Disney World Resort

Disney’s Tower of Terror can cause terror in more ways than one.

According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, 23-year-old Jessica Grines punched a Walt Disney World employee in the face at the Hollywood Studios attraction and began pushing buttons on the ride’s control panel after learning her FastPass wasn’t valid for the ride.

The incident took place shortly before 9 p.m. July 13. Sheriff deputies say the Disney employee, Taylor Gragert, 23, approached Grines and her group after learning of their discontent due to their invalid passes. The sheriff’s report says the group “became verbally aggressive” when Gragert offered her assistance.

After Gragert called security, Grines began mashing buttons on the ride podium, some of which the report stated “could affect the ride.”

Gragert told her to stop and reached to push away Grines’ hand, the report said. Grines responded by punching Gragert in the face, according to the report.

Gragert told the sheriff’s deputy the group hurled profanities and recorded her on their cellphones. The report said Gragert had minor swelling in her eye.

The group ran away as Gragert talked to to security but they were quickly rounded up, the report said. Although Gragert chose not to press charges, the Orlando Sentinel reported that Disney banned Grines for life.

“We don’t tolerate unsafe behavior,” a Disney spokeswoman told the Sentinel.