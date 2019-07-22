Three Glades County residents dead after being ejected from truck.

The aftermath of a pickup truck that crashed into a street sign in Glades County, flipped and ejected four of its six occupants. Photo courtesy of Florida Highway Patrol

Only one person was wearing a seat belt in a fatal crash that killed three Moorehaven residents and injured three others Sunday night in Glades County in Central Florida.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Charlie Ford, 24, was driving north on U.S. 27 just before 11 p.m. when his Ford F-350 veered off the road and hit a street sign. The truck flipped, ejecting Ford and four of the five passengers from the vehicle.

Police said the ejection proved fatal for Ford and two of his passengers, Dustin Levi Chapman, 25, and Easton Bradley Moss, 19. The other three suffered minor injuries.

A press release notes only one of the passengers was wearing their seat belt at the time of the accident.

Authorities are still investigating and have yet to determine whether alcohol was involved.