A man exposed himself to a deputy at Walmart — and cops say that was just the start

When a deputy arrived at a Pensacola Walmart, she confronted a man suspected of “lewd and indecent exposure.”

Lots of disturbing things go on at the big box retail giant, and this started as just another problem.

But it got worse. Quickly.

It started when, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, several shoppers had called 911. They reported that a man was watching two women in the parking lot while “pleasuring himself.”

The deputy arrived to the lot’s pickup area to find the shirtless man matching the description of the callers.

She approached the suspect, later identified as Trenton Rich, to inform him that bystanders were complaining that he was “exposing his genitalia.”

The officer “made a move” to detain the suspect, who began to “actively resist by pulling his hands away.”

Rich then pulled down his sweatpants, exposed himself and told the deputy to “suck on it,” according to the complaint.

The 20-year-old transient then took several steps toward the deputy and began “making karate chop motions” with both of his arms, read the report. He then grabbed her by her arms, pulled her toward him and touched her buttocks, saying “Let me just feel it,” according to the report.

Rich was finally cuffed and detained. But he kept causing problems, according to the report.

The deputy observed that “while in the back seat, his shoulders were slightly shaking up and down.” As the car was about to pull up to the Escambia County Jail, she wrote that she heard the suspect make a “low, moaning sound.” Apparently, the suspect had finished what he allegedly started in the Walmart parking lot.

The officer noted that Rich had slipped his cuffs under his feet and were in front of his body upon arrival.

Rich was charged with battery on an officer, indecent exposure and resisting arrest. He is set to appear in court on Aug. 2.