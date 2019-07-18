Active shooter threat at Chico headquarter’s not credible, Florida police say

MIAMI HERALD BREAKING NEWS This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Reports of an active shooter at the corporate headquarters of fashion company Chico’s were not credible, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

“I can tell you right now at this time that we have not located a threat. The employees are safe, the children at the daycare are safe and all the residents are safe at this location,” said Lee Sheriff Carmine Marceno during an afternoon media briefing.

The office received a phone call late Thursday morning alerting them to an active shooter on the campus. The person only identified himself as a security guard before they hung up the phone, Marceno said.

Local TV outlets reported that Chico’s employees received text alerts of a “possible active shooter in the area.”

The campus, 11215 Metro Parkway, is still on lockdown as deputies finish up a sweep of the building and campus, Marceno said.

“We leave no stone on turn,” the sheriff said. “Safety is our No. 1 priority. I am thankful today that everybody is safe.”

The incident has now become an active multi-agency investigation, he said, as they work to learn why the call was made.