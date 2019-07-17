Cops seize more than $70,000 in drugs and guns from a Florida home

Fort Myers Police Department

Fort Myers police hit the drug jackpot when they searched a home that was teeming with more than $70,000 in drugs Tuesday.

With a helpful tip from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office warrant unit, Fort Myers officers went ready to collect from a home at the 3700 block of Desoto Avenue, police said.

At 4:30 p.m., they went in and started bagging and tagging. Based on prices calculated from Narcotics News and National Criminal Justice Reference Service, they seized:

▪ 453 grams of crystal methamphetamine, about $14,967

▪ 359 grams of cocaine, about $15,813

▪ 446 grams of heroin, about $44,600

▪ 888 grams of marijuana, about $2,151

▪ 8 grams of MDMA

▪ 115 THC vape cartridges

▪ 80 miscellaneous pills and 1,510 grams of an unknown powder that will be tested by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

In addition to the more than $70,000 worth of drugs police seized, they also took two AR-15 rifles, three handguns and drug packaging materials and scales, police said.

Police said numerous charges are pending, but it is unclear if any arrests were maid in the drug raid.

Fort Myers police could not be immediately reached for comment.