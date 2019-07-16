Watch as Florida deputies bust an illegal cockfighting ring — 60 roosters were rescued

Florida deputies bust cock fighting ring Marion County Sheriff's Office deputies busted an illegal cockfighting operation taking place at a farm in Summerfield, FL. About 60 roosters were found and five men were arrested. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Marion County Sheriff's Office deputies busted an illegal cockfighting operation taking place at a farm in Summerfield, FL. About 60 roosters were found and five men were arrested.

When Marion County deputies got a call that there was an illegal cockfighting ring going down, they rushed into action.

On Sunday, deputies got the call that the fighting was happening at a farm in Summerfield, deputies said. When deputies arrived, they found several people fleeing from a barn that had an active cockfighting ring inside, deputies said.

Body camera footage shows a large group of men around the ring.

Five men were arrested while trying to run away from the barn, deputies said.

Deputies rescued about 60 roosters, some of which showed injuries from fighting. A drug unit also found 451 grams of marijuana worth an estimated $1,800, four grams of cocaine, $5,863 in cash, a gun and high-capacity clips with live ammunition.

Marion County Animal Control took the roosters.

Those arrested — Jose Farinas, Donny Puerto, Elio Delgado, Raul Martinez-Torres, Emiliano Aviles — were charged with fighting or baiting Animals and placed into the Marion County Jail each with a $2,000 bond.

All five have already posted bond and been released. They could not be reached for comment.