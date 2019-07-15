Multimillionaire sex offender Jeffrey Epstein finds out Monday if he’s granted bond

Years later, Epstein’s victims discuss the lasting impact of sexual abuse Victims of Jeffery Epstein share the emotional toll that sexual abuse has taken on them — even years after the abuse occurred. Miami Herald reporter Julie K. Brown interviewed the young women, most speaking for the first time about Epstein. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Victims of Jeffery Epstein share the emotional toll that sexual abuse has taken on them — even years after the abuse occurred. Miami Herald reporter Julie K. Brown interviewed the young women, most speaking for the first time about Epstein.

Convicted sex offender and multimillionaire Jeffrey Epstein finds out Monday morning if he’ll be granted bond while he awaits trial on sex trafficking charges in New York federal court.

The docket says Judge Richard M. Berman is scheduled to hear arguments at 10 a.m.

The attorneys for Epstein argue, as someone with a clean record since his 2008 conviction for solicitation of prostitution with a minor and solicitation of prostitution, he should be allowed to await trial in his $77 million Manhattan mansion. That’s the same $77 million Manhattan mansion in which, according to prosecutors, Epstein sexually abused girls from 2002 through 2005.

Prosecutors want Epstein held without bond, pointing to Epstein’s extensive financial resources to flee anywhere in the world and track record as a sex offender with underage victims. And more women emerged last week, claiming sexual abuse at Epstein’s hands.