Cocaine-addicted baby’s father assaults DCF investigator, deputies say

Stephen Pea, the father of an infant addicted to cocaine, was arrested after assaulting a Department of Children and Families investigator, Pensacola Police said. Escambia County Jail

A baby was born a cocaine addict in a Florida hospital. When a Department of Children and Families investigator tried to find out how, the baby’s father got violent, police say.

On June 12, Pensacola Police were sent to Sacred Heart Hospital because of a disturbance, police said. When an officer arrived, hospital workers told them they wanted Stephen Pea gone.

The Department of Children and Families investigator told the officer that because Pea’s infant son had been born a cocaine addict, she had administered a urinalysis about half an hour earlier. Pea, 41, became irate when she told him the results and she had him escorted out of the hospital.

The officer left the hospital without realizing that the investigator had been assaulted, police said.

Two hours later, the officer called the investigator to hear the full story.

The incident began when the investigator arrived at the hospital, and Pea recognized her as a DCF investigator.

So, the investigator and Pea went into a small conference room. As she spoke, Pea cursed at her and pushed her into a corner. A nurse came in and the investigator sneaked out.

She told police that if the nurse didn’t come in, she believed Pea was “going to beat my ass,” according to the police report.





It took Pensacola Police about a month to find and arrest him. Pea was charged with battery and was still in jail on a $25,000 bond.