The Saltwater Cowboys and pot pirates of the drug smuggling world are gray-haired now, their days of bale-running long past. But some have found another way to cash in on marijuana today, as TV consultants, authors and historical speakers. For others, like race car driver-turned-smuggler Randy Lanier, the new world of pot means going full circle. His daughter is in the business now, legally.