From dope smuggling to dispensaries

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

In a few decades, the image of marijuana has changed from illegal weed to medicine. Smugglers from the ’80s who found themselves on the wrong side of the law are now talking openly about their once-secret exploits. Doctors and their patients are extolling the virtues of the rebranded plant, and across Florida, the new pot business is booming.

SHARE COPY LINK He tasted racing stardom as the 1986 Indy Rookie of the Year. Now Randy Lanier is back in a race car, with a new perspective.

Finish line

He tasted racing stardom as the 1986 Indy Rookie of the Year. Now Randy Lanier is back in a race car, with a new perspective.

SHARE COPY LINK In the 1980s, the flow of illegal marijuana into South Florida was replaced by the more profitable -- and more violent -- cocaine trade. President Ronald Reagan sent a multi-district task force down to Miami to solve the problem.

Drug Violence of the ’80s

In the 1980s, the flow of illegal marijuana into South Florida was replaced by the more profitable – and more violent – cocaine trade. There were shootouts between rival drug runners in broad daylight, and President Ronald Reagan sent a multi-district task force down to Miami to solve the problem.

SHARE COPY LINK Robert Platshorn, or "Bobby Tuna," spent nearly 30 years in prison for his role in a pot smuggling ring that brought tons of marijuana from Colombia to Florida. Now he advocates for medical marijuana for seniors in his cross-state "Silver Tour."

Buying legal weed

Robert Platshorn, or “Bobby Tuna,” spent nearly 30 years in prison for his role in a pot smuggling ring that brought tons of marijuana from Colombia to Florida. Now he advocates for medical marijuana for seniors in his cross-state “Silver Tour.”

SHARE COPY LINK Tim McBride calls himself a third generation pot hauler from Everglades City, a tiny fishing town on the southwest tip of the state. He was swept up in the mass drug arrests that made the town infamous, and his book chronicles his exploits.

Smuggler’s story

Tim McBride calls himself a third generation pot hauler from Everglades City, a tiny fishing town on the southwest tip of the state. He was swept up in the mass drug arrests that made the town infamous, and his book chronicles his exploits.

SHARE COPY LINK A look at how medical marijuana is grown, processed and sold at Curaleaf, one of Florida's larger medical marijuana companies.Robert Levy, director of cultivation at Curaleaf, offers a tour of the high tech grow house.

From plant to medicine

A look at how medical marijuana is grown, processed and sold at Curaleaf, one of Florida’s larger medical marijuana companies. Robert Levy, director of cultivation at Curaleaf, offers a tour of the high tech grow house.

SHARE COPY LINK Dr. Michelle Weiner is a South Florida pain doctor who prefers to prescribe her patients medical marijuana instead of opioids. One of her patients, Paul Messer, says medical marijuana has helped reduce his tremors caused by Parkinson’s disease.

Marijuana as medicine

Dr. Michelle Weiner is a South Florida pain doctor who prefers to prescribe her patients medical marijuana instead of opioids. One of her patients, Paul Messer, says medical marijuana has helped reduce his tremors caused by Parkinson’s disease.

SHARE COPY LINK Michelle Terrell, Florida director of sales and marketing for medical marijuana company Curaleaf, explains how to get a medical marijuana card in Florida.

Medical marijuana cards

Michelle Terrell, Florida director of sales and marketing for medical marijuana company Curaleaf, explains how to get a medical marijuana card in Florida.