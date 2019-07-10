Florida
Poop alert! Stay clear of this Palm Beach-area park. It’s contaminated
Health officials are warning swimmers to stay out of the water at a Palm Beach-area beachfront park.
A recent sampling shows contamination at Lake Worth Beach’s R.G. Kreusler Park, 2882 S. Ocean Blvd.
Palm Beach County’s Florida Department of Health issued the “No Swimming” advisory Wednesday after it found the ocean water in the park to be in “poor” condition. This means beachgoers have a higher chance of getting sick.
Officials tested the water quality on Monday at 13 locations from Boca Raton to Jupiter for enterococci, a bacteria that is commonly found in feces. Kreusler Park was the only one to receive a “poor” rating. South Inlet Park in Boca Raton was found to be “moderate.”
It’s still unclear what caused the high level of bacteria in the water but runoff caused by heavy rain, high surf and heavy traffic could be factors, according to a a Helth Department statement.
