‘I’m a homicidal maniac.’ Convicted murderer asks jurors for the death penalty

Scott Nelson, 55, was convicted of first-degree murder of Winter Park caregiver Jennifer Fulford, 56. His past experiences in prison led him to answer “yes” when asked if he wanted to be sentenced to death.

“I am a homicidal maniac,” Scott Nelson told prosecutors in court on Monday.

Nelson, 55, was convicted on June 29 of murdering Winter Park caregiver Jennifer Fulford, 56, in September 2017. He was also found guilty of kidnapping, carjacking and robbery. Nelson was incarcerated for two robberies in 1994 and 2010, the Orlando Sentinel reported, and released in 2017, at which point he was homeless.

In his June 29 testimony, he admitted to the 2017 murder. But in a video posted by Click Orlando, he blamed his actions entirely on his parole officer, Julio Dominguez. He reasoned that Dominguez got him fired from his job, and is why Nelson was “thrown on the streets.” He said he considered killing Dominguez for “a moment,” but redirected his attention to the people of Winter Park for reasons he did not specify.

Having been found guilty, the remainder of Nelson’s hearings will determine whether he will be sentenced to life in prison or brought to death row.

But, according to WESH-TV, Nelson took the stand during his Monday sentencing to describe his experience in prison.

“I’ve been treated like an animal for 25 years,” he said. “I’ve been brutalized. There’s nothing you can dream up that hasn’t been done to me in federal custody.”

Nelson testified that he was beaten unconscious and raped by another cellmate in prison, causing him to contract Hepatitis C, the Orlando Sentinel reported. Other inmates would often set off alarm sprinkler systems, flooding the housing he was kept in with water, fire retardant and feces, he said. He was locked in small cells, sometimes with two other inmates, and kept in prison without fans or air conditioning in 100-degree weather. On one Christmas morning, he said, an officer dressed as Santa Claus tied his ankles and wrists to a bed.

The defense cross-examined psychologist Dr. Valerie McClain to further assert Nelson’s trauma, who explained that Nelson was physically abused by his older brothers growing up and went through life-threatening events when he was young, traumatic events she said impacted his “ability to regulate his behavior.”

When Assistant State Attorney Kenneth Nunnelley asked Nelson if he wanted to be executed, Nelson replied “yes” without hesitation. Nelson’s attorneys quickly objected. The objection was granted, and jurors were told to disregard Nelson’s statement.

Proceedings are ongoing, and the jury reentered the court Tuesday morning to move toward a decision.