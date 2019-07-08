‘You can’t fix stupid.’ Florida man crash-lands onto the roof of car, then walks away

Florida man falls on car at car lot

Talk about a wild weekend.

On its Facebook page, Fort Myers car dealership Modern Corp. Auto Sales posted surveillance video Monday morning of an intrepid interloper who crashed the place, literally, just hours before.





In the clip, you see a young barefoot man crash onto a car from above, and land on the roof of a black sedan, quickly assess the damage, dust off and casually walk away.

“We arrived at work this morning and saw this on the security cams,” read the caption about the incident. “I hope they find this kid and he’s all right.”

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The car dealership folks couldn’t resist a little humor, adding to the post, “You just can’t fix stupid,” along with various, hashtags, #fallingfromroof, #criminalmischief and #ouch.

Many commenters voiced their confusion as to why someone would intentionally hurt himself in this manner.





“We have absolutely no idea,” the car dealership replied. “Not sure if he was hiding up there after doing something he should not have done, or if he was running away from people, or if he was just high. Either way, the roof is not the place to be.”

So how the individual did gain access in the first place? Owner John DiLeonardo told Wink News that he believes the man climbed a ladder left outside the property, then climbed over a fence to get to the roof.





“If I could give advice to anybody, if you have any ladders laying around your business or your home, make sure they are secured properly,” DiLeonardo said, adding cops are investigating. “Because you never know when somebody is going to get on your roof and then jump off.”





He estimated the drop to be about 20 feet.