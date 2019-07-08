He was pulled over for a routine traffic stop. Then a cop looked in his Bob Marley bag

A routine traffic stop turned into a drug bust for one Florida man on Friday afternoon in St. Petersburg.

According to a police report from the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy on patrol pulled over Samuel Antwoine Bryant, whose registration had expired and his right brake light was out.

As soon as the deputy approached the vehicle, he could smell a strong odor.

A search of the car revealed a black backpack with an image of reggae icon and pot fan Bob Marley on the floorboard of the passenger side. Inside the pack, read the report, was a mason jar containing two Ziploc bags containing a “green, leafy substance,” which tested positive for marijuana.





The combined weight: 42 grams.

The 23-year-old St. Pete resident was charged with possession of marijuana with intent to sell and released on $2,000 bond.