Student-driver’s father killed, three injured in head-on collision in Winter Haven

For reasons unknown, Nannette Cruz Garcia, 22, crossed over the median and crashed into Nick Beri, 15, a student driver driving legally, on Sunday morning in Winter Haven.

A Winter Haven father teaching his 15-year-old son to drive was killed on Sunday in a head-on collision on Cypress Gardens Boulevard, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

Three people were injured, including the other driver, who remained in critical condition Monday.

Nannette Cruz Garcia, 22, was traveling eastbound on the Boulevard just west of U.S. Highway 27 when she crossed over a raised median and crashed into the family, who was traveling westbound, minutes before noon, the sheriff’s office said.

Nick Beri was driving the other car, with his father Sandeep Kumar Beri, 57, in the passenger seat and his sister, Sophia Beri, 7, in the back.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Sandeep Beri was taken to Lakeland Regional, where he was pronounced dead. Sophia was airlifted to Arnold Palmer Hospital for minor injuries and overall body pain. Both Nick and Garcia were taken to Lakeland Hospital, where they are listed as stable, although Garcia remained in critical condition Monday.

“I was at the scene this afternoon — this was just a devastating crash,” Sheriff Grady Judd said in a Polk County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post. “It is a reminder for all of us to drive safely and remain aware of our surroundings while driving. Our sympathies and prayers go out to the Beri family for their loss.”

Investigators determined that Garcia was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. Nick was driving legally with a learner’s permit.

It is unclear why Garcia crossed over the median on Cypress Gardens Boulevard; the incident is still under investigation.

Police closed the road in both directions following the accident, reopening it a few hours later.