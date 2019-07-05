Florida teens steal several Ford Mustangs — one crashed, one caught and one missing, deputies said

Two teens take deputies on grand chase — involving two sheriff offices, a helicopter and dogs Two teens who deputies said stole a Ford Mustang from a Palm Coast dealership early morning July 5, 2019, and fled from Flagler County sheriff’s deputies were tracked down by Volusia County deputies. They were hiding in a home swimming pool. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Two teens who deputies said stole a Ford Mustang from a Palm Coast dealership early morning July 5, 2019, and fled from Flagler County sheriff’s deputies were tracked down by Volusia County deputies. They were hiding in a home swimming pool.

Two county sheriff offices were taken on a chase of more than 40 miles when at least two teens stole several Ford Mustangs Friday, deputies said.

Around 4:30 a.m., the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call from Palm Coast Ford about several stolen cars, deputies said.

The caller, a Palm Coast Ford security guard, told deputies that multiple suspects were trying to steal at least two Mustang convertibles from the car lot, and that one of the cars had just crashed and appeared to be disabled, deputies said.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Disabled Mustang that was crashed inside the parking lot at Palm Coast Ford during the attempted car theft. Flagler County Sheriff's Office

Flagler deputies and K9s searched the area for suspects, but after two hours the search was ended.

Meantime, other deputies saw a black Mustang without a license plate and Palm Coast Ford markings merge onto I-95 south, deputies said. Going up to 80 mph, deputies tried to stop the car.

As the Mustang crossed county lines, Flagler deputies requested assistance from the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office and their helicopter unit. The suspects continued traveling south on I-95, eventually merging onto I-4.

Volusia deputies deployed stop sticks in front of the Mustang and deflated a rear tire. However, the car still continued westbound on I-4, then exited onto Orange Camp Road in Deland.

The car stopped on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard where the driver, 19-year-old Hollins Mills, and a 15-year-old passenger tried to run away, deputies said.

After a search and the help of K9 Endo, Volusia deputies said they found Mills and the minor hiding in a pool behind a home on West Lake Victoria Circle in Deland.

After the pairs’ arrest, deputies and Mills can be seen laughing and smiling on deputy body-camera footage.

Mills tells deputies, “Nobody is getting away from y’all.”

One deputy told him the Volusia Sheriff’s Office “is like the hide and seek champions.”

Mills and the minor were taken to jail, and the investigation discovered that both were Deland residents.

Further investigation found that a third Mustang was stolen from Palm Coast Ford. Flager sheriff’s office is following leads on its whereabouts. It’s suspected that at least one other person was involved.

“I am thankful that no one was injured during the pursuit and that we were able to return two of the stolen vehicles back to Palm Coast Ford,” Flagler Sheriff Rick Staly said. “To the suspects that are on the run, I encourage them to turn themselves in. We will find you. It is only a matter of time.”

Mills was charged with grand theft auto and burglary of an unoccupied dwelling. He is being held without bond.

Hollins Mills Volusia County Sheriff's Office

The minor was charged with grand theft auto.





Both will face additional charges in Flagler County, including fleeing and attempting to elude law enforcement.

If you have any information on this case please call the Flagler Sheriff’s Office at 386-313-4911 or email them at tips@flaglersheriff.com.



