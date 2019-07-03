Florida

A sinkhole ‘swallowed’ some trucks near Orlando International Airport, fire rescue says

A truck recedes into the sunken Earth on Boggy Creek Road outside Orlando.
A truck recedes into the sunken Earth on Boggy Creek Road outside Orlando. Orange County Fire Rescue

A sinkhole developed in Wednesday’s early hours in an industrial area near Orlando International Airport, pulling some trucks into the ground, Orange County Fire Rescue said.

The lone driver one of the trucks got out without injury, OCFR said.

This occurred at 11762 Boggy Creek Rd., home of companies providing trucking, towing, construction and concrete services. It’s six miles from Orlando International Airport on the roads, but about three miles as the crow flies.

Profile Image of David J. Neal
David J. Neal

Since 1989, David J. Neal’s domain at the Miami Herald has expanded to include writing about Panthers (NHL and FIU), Dolphins, old school animation, food safety, fraud, naughty lawyers, bad doctors and all manner of breaking news. He drinks coladas whole. He does not work Indianapolis 500 Race Day.

  Comments  