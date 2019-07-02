‘Just a jerk driver.’ Florida Uber passenger posts about her terrifying experience

In this March 15, 2017 file photo, a sign marks a pick-up point for the Uber car service at LaGuardia Airport in New York. Ride-hailing giant Uber has reported another multimillion dollar loss even as its revenues grow. The San Francisco-based company said Thursday, June 1, 2017, that its losses in the first quarter narrowed to $708 million from $991 million in the previous three-month period. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File) AP

Jennifer Peterson wanted to wait until arriving at her destination to rate her Uber ride.

But her Uber driver immediately demanded a five-star rating during the ride, and became irritated when she was unwilling to commit to that, according to Sarasota television station WWSB.

The Sarasota woman posted about her experience on Facebook.

Shortly after her ride began, she says, the driver pulled into a parking lot and “demanded that I immediately give him a five-star review or he would not take me to my location.” This is when Peterson says she tried to exit the vehicle but realized the door was locked.

“I had to ask twice for him to unlock the door so I could flee the vehicle,” Peterson said in her post.

After the driver unlocked the door, Peterson immediately walked straight to the Sarasota Police Station to report the incident.





“Police say it wasn’t kidnapping, just a jerk driver, a civil matter,” she posted. “They have no jurisdiction to do anything about it.”

In a statement to WWSB, Uber said: “What’s being described is unacceptable. The driver’s access to the app has been removed and we are looking into the matter.”