There’s a report of safest drivers in America. A Florida city actually made the Top 10

Think Florida roads are bad? Fear for your life during your commute?

You may want to think about relocating to Cape Coral, population 183,365.

According to the newly released Allstate America’s Best Drivers Report, this Southwest Florida city came in at No. 10 on a list of 200 largest U.S. cities with the safest drivers.

According to the survey, Cape Coral drivers can expect, on average, to be in a traffic collision once every 12.2 years. The average driver will experience a collision every 10.5 years, says the Illinois-based insurance company, which conducts the study based on claims data.

Considering Brownsville, Texas, has the safest drivers in America ⁠— with an average of 14.9 years between crashes ⁠— Cape Coral, which ranked No. 8 last year, should be pretty proud.

Just in time for one of the busiest travel days of the year, The Fourth of July, the company hopes to create “a national dialogue around the critical issue of roadway safety,” the report says.

According to the American Automobile Association (AAA), a record-breaking 48.9 million Americans are set to hit the road on Thursday, Independence Day.

Allstate reminds all drivers to keep their eyes off their phones as Gov. Ron DeSantis just signed a bill outlawing texting while driving, as well as obey all other traffic laws.

“Whether it’s a holiday trip or a routine drive to work, safety should always be along for the ride,” said Dr. David Harkey, president of the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, which assisted in the Allstate study. “The best drivers buckle up on every trip, obey the speed limit and never drive while impaired or distracted. If everyone followed these rules, we would have fewer crashes, injuries and deaths every day of the year.”

Other Florida cities that made the Allstate “safest driver” list include Port St. Lucie (No. 14) and Tallahassee (No. 42).

As far as South Florida goes, Miami had a respectable showing at No. 57 with Fort Lauderdale at No. 62. Hollywood, take note, your city clocked in at No. 91.

One place where you probably don’t want to be behind the wheel: Baltimore, which came in dead last.