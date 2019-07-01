Florida woman throws hot coffee on Burger King employee

Anastasia Lantier’s mugshot

A Florida woman was arrested Saturday afternoon after throwing hot coffee on a Burger King employee.

The arrest affidavit states Anastasia Lantier initially went into the fast food outlet to solve an issue that occurred in the drive-through. An argument erupted that quickly turned violent when Lantier grabbed a cup off the counter and tossed its contents at the employee. The cup contained scalding hot coffee measured at 250 F, the report says.

A scuffle ensued from which Lantier emerged with scratches and bite marks. The Burger King employee, on the other hand, had fight-related scratches as well as swelling from the burns on her face, hands and arms. Lantier then fled with her mother only to be apprehended at her home after “spontaneously” admitting to grabbing the cup but maintained she had no idea what to do with it and did not know what it contained, according to the affidavit.

Lantier later admitted to the crime and was taken to Pinellas County Jail, where she was charged with aggravated battery. She posted bond the next day. A court date has yet to be set.