WEED, SPEED AND THE ROAD AHEAD

Racing prodigy Randy Lanier shot to stardom at the Indy 500 — and funded his racing through a secret double life as perhaps one of the biggest pot kingpins in American history. Now, after nearly 30 years behind bars, he faces a world with a wildly different relationship to the plant that he was imprisoned for.

Miami Herald reporters Alex Harris and Amy Driscoll track Florida’s wild history with marijuana from the high-rolling smuggling days of Randy Lanier to the modern day movement to use pot as medicine.

Randy is now free and back at his favorite place — a race track. The former racer reflects on a high speed life on and off the track.