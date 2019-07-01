WEED, SPEED AND THE ROAD AHEAD

Racing prodigy Randy Lanier shot to stardom at the Indy 500 — and funded his racing through a secret double life as perhaps one of the biggest pot kingpins in American history. Now, after nearly 30 years behind bars, he faces a world with a wildly different relationship to the plant that he was imprisoned for.
LISTEN TO THE PREVIEW
Miami Herald reporters Alex Harris and Amy Driscoll track Florida’s wild history with marijuana from the high-rolling smuggling days of Randy Lanier to the modern day movement to use pot as medicine.
WATCH THE TRAILER
Randy is now free and back at his favorite place — a race track. The former racer reflects on a high speed life on and off the track.
Comments