A deputy is dragged and then thrown from an SUV during routine traffic stop, video shows

Rocky Rudolph Jr. Seminole County Sheriff's Office

A routine traffic stop for dark tints on an SUV ended with a Florida deputy being dragged and thrown into a median near a busy interstate as the suspect tried to get away, newly released video shows.





The encounter, which lasted about 9 minutes, began just before 10 a.m. Saturday in Seminole County on a ramp to Interstate 4 in Lake Mary.

According to Sheriff Dennis Lemma, the SUV driver, identified as Rocky Rudolph Jr., who is a convicted felon, eventually lost control of the SUV, crashed and took off on foot. It took an eight-hour “manhunt” before he was taken into custody, Lemma told reporters Saturday.

Rudolph now faces charges including premeditated attempted murder and aggravated assault. Lemma said more charges were pending.

The video, which shows Deputy Aaron Blaise’s body-worn camera and his patrol car camera, begins with the deputy explaining the reason for the stop.

“The reason I am pulling you over is because your windows appear way too dark per statute,” he said.

Rudolph seemed calm and even asked the deputy: “How’s it going this morning.”

For several minutes, the deputy and Rudolph chat as Rudolph looked for his paper work. Then the deputy told Rudolph he smelled marijuana and asked him to shut the car off.

The conversation soon shifted. Rudolph said, “Come on, man” and then stuck his arm out the window as if he was grabbing something. The body-worn footage shows the deputy pulling out his gun and pointing it at Rudolph. The car footage shows the SUV moving with the deputy holding on. Deputy Blaise can be heard screaming “Stop, stop, stop.” He then repeatedly shouts “Put your hands up.”

Rudolph is crying and screaming. He then started to drive. Deputy Blaise fired his weapon before falling off and rolling into the median.

Shortly after the incident, Lemma told reporters that Blaise was taken to the hospital and released shortly after. Rudolph was taken into custody in nearby Longwood and had suffered a gunshot to his leg.

“This is a bad dude who almost killed one of our deputies on the side of the road,” Lemma said of Rudolph, adding that he had been convicted on 15 felonies. “Deputy Blaise is a hero for what he does out there being proactive so we can sleep comfortably throughout the night. He should never have to go through this nonsense.”



