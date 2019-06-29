Brevard deputies reel in ‘Fishing for Fugitives’ catch of the day

Fishing For Fugitives Star Finally Hooked Brevard County Sheriff's Office Fishing for Fugitives catch of the day, Rhonda Patton, was arrested during a traffic stop. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Brevard County Sheriff's Office Fishing for Fugitives catch of the day, Rhonda Patton, was arrested during a traffic stop.

No bait was required for this lucky catch by the Brevard Sheriff’s Office. A routine traffic stop led to the arrest of the office’s “catch of the day,” a woman with a warrant out for her arrest.

The “catch of the day” is the top suspect the sheriff’s office is asking for help finding on its “Fishing for Fugitives” show, a gimmick the sheriff’s office uses to get public attention focused on suspects they are trying to arrest.

This week, Rhonda Patton was the suspect the sheriff’s office had its eye on. Patton, 42, was wanted for failing to appear at court for a previous possession of heroin arrest.

Wednesday afternoon, two deputies stopped a car for traffic violations and happened to come across Patton sitting in the passenger seat. She told deputies she was on “Fishing for Fugitives” and that she was about to turn herself in, deputies said.

The deputies told her they were headed to Brevard County Jail anyway, so they would save her the trouble and give her a ride.

Patton was booked with a bond of $5,000.