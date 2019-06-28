Florida woman who allegedly attacked ex with gun, machete, ADT sign smiles for mugshot

An argument between an estranged Florida couple ended up involving a number of weapons, according to a police report from the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office.

The arrest affidavit says that last Saturday, Sara Searer and Daniel Hobert were fighting in his truck in New Port Richey. At one point, she pulled a machete that was between the seats and stabbed the console, then starting swinging the machete toward the victim, the report says.

Once they were out of the truck, Searer struck him with the machete, Hebert told officers, causing “two superficial cuts” on his left arm.

That’s when the suspect dropped the machete and picked up an ADT security services sign and hit Hebert’s left hand with it.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

He told authorities he was in “fear of his life,” adding that earlier in the day Searer fired shots from her gun and pointed it “at his face.”

The complaint says that Hebert had injuries consistent with the attack described. Searer’s children also corroborated the man’s story.





The 29-year-old unemployed woman was arrested on domestic aggravated assault and domestic aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, and transported to Land O Lakes jail.

Her mugshot shows Searer smiling.