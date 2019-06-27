A former bank employee could gotten a 30-year sentence for stealing. He got far less

File photo

A former Orlando SunTrust Bank employee was sentenced to 23 months in federal prison Thursday for taking more than $170,000 from a customer.

Reginald Green II, 36, was found guilty of five counts of theft or embezzlement by a bank employee in December 2018.

He was facing a maximum penalty of 30 years in federal prison on each count, according to the United States Attorney’s Office.

Records show Green withdrew money from a bank client’s accounts without permission between 2011 and 2018.

In total, he stole more than $171,000. He put the money into several of his own accounts and used it to pay his mortgage and car loans, according to the attorney’s office.

When SunTrust discovered the theft in April 2018, Green was fired.