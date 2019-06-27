These Florida beaches have just made it easier for the disabled to navigate the sand

An example of a Mobi-Mat allowing all, regardless of ability, to access the beach. City of Miami Beach

Pensacola Beach has taken a major step in accessibility.

According to the WEAR ABC 3, the Santa Rosa Island Authority announced this week that Mobi-Mats will be installed in five areas across Pensacola Beach, including Baby, Boardwalk and Park West North.

The portable, non-slip mats provide stability over malleable surfaces like sand allowing easier beach access to both the physically disabled and parents with strollers.

Casino Beach will host a ribbon cutting ceremony at 10 a.m. Friday.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

In addition to the mats, WEAR reported two of the five beaches, Casino and Moms, will also feature Mobi-Chairs. These floatable chairs are ideal for traveling over any surface and allow the user to enjoy the water.





Accessibility issues have long since existed on Pensacola beaches. Nearby Navarre Beach has utilized Mobi-Mats for over a year says the Pensacola News Journal. The mats have also been mainstays in Hollywood and Miami Beach for over half a decade.

The project was funded by SRIA. Developer Baskerville-Donovan didn’t respond to an inquiry about the exact price.