He became ‘paranoid’ after watching YouTube videos. Then came the killings, cops say

Firefighters in Ocklawaha, Florida, outside Ocala, battled a house fire for three hours last Tuesday night before finding the charred body of a woman among the smoldering remains.

The following day, the woman’s son walked into the Marion County Sheriff’s Office’s district office in Ocala National Forest, and confessed to killing her and lighting the fire.

According to an arrest affidavit, the son, Colby Larue, told investigators that while watching YouTube videos Tuesday evening, he grew “paranoid” that someone would harm his mother, Angela Limbaugh.





Larue then said he grabbed a 9mm semi automatic pistol and began pacing around the ground floor of the house “presumably looking out for individuals who were coming to harm the victim.”

When Limbaugh came downstairs to see what was happening, Larue said he shot her twice in the head and she “fell down.”

“Larue advised he killed his mother because he was protecting her from individuals who were supposedly coming to rape or harm her,” the report said.





The suspect advised that he also shot the family pet, a bulldog, twice in the head, killing it.

The 22-year-old then admitted he ignited a mattress with a lighter and fled the burning home, eventually ending up hours later at the sheriff’s office and surrendering to deputies.





He was booked into the Marion County Jail on charges of first-degree homicide and arson of a dwelling, and remains behind bars on no bond.