This underage driver giggled when a cop pulled her over. She was let off with a warning

Florida police officer 'pulls over' 10-month-old daughter A Central Florida mother shared an adorable video showing her 10-month-old daughter being "pulled over" by her police officer father.

When a 10-month-old was pulled over in Central Florida for driving on the wrong side of the road, her face lit up when she saw the officer was her daddy.

As 10-month-old Talynn’s father, Alex Kipp, walks up to her stroller car, he asks for her “license, registration and proof of insurance.”

Having forgot those at home, Talynn tries to charm the Orlando police officer with a giggle.

To that her dad tells her, “This is no laughing matter.”

Kipp let Talynn off with a warning and then let her go.

Talynn’s mother, Chelle Elizabeth, recorded the adorable interaction and posted it to Facebook Saturday. It’s been reacted to over a hundred times and seen by thousands.

Chelle told the Herald that Talynn’s dad coming was spontaneous.

“Her dad is a central Florida officer and he had just gotten home when he caught his 10-month-old driving underage,” she said.