A mom faced child neglect charges in 2018. Her toddler was alone on U.S. 1 on Monday

Yajaira Tirado and Jacob Krueger Volusia County Corrections

When a 2-year-old boy was found crossing U.S. 1 clad only in a dirty diaper on Monday, a Volusia County sheriff’s deputy knew where to find his mother.

He remembered Yajaira Tirado from a 2018 child neglect case involving two children, a dog, an accessible shotgun and ammunition.

Tirado entered a pre-trial intervention program after facing child neglect charges in that case. Monday’s incident brought another charge of child neglect for Tirado, 28, and the first such charge for Jacob Krueger, 25.

The deputy “found them passed out in their mobile home, each apparently under the influence of drugs, frothing at the mouth and initially not responding to the sound of his voice,” the sheriff’s office said. “After the deputy yelled and struck the wall loudly, they woke up, got dressed and came outside.”

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Both remained in county jail as of Tuesday afternoon, each on $5,000 bond. The boy is in custody of the Department of Children and Families.

Tirado was in that same jail in January 2018. VCSO said a young child knew how to call 911 and deputies saw two kids “left alone with a loose, aggressive dog in the house along with an unsecured shotgun and ammunition.”

Yajaira Tirado’s mugshot after her 2018 arrest on child neglect charges Volusia County Corrections

Monday, according to VCSO, a woman driving south on U.S. 1 through Oak Hill saw the toddler trying to cross the street in front of her. She stopped, scooped him up and waited with a U.S. Postal Service worker for deputies.

After rousing Tirado and Krueger, VCSO says, the deputy assessed the home: broken beer bottles, knives the kid could get to, trash, piles of dirty clothes and dishes.

“When asked about breakfast,” VCSO said, “Tirado said the toddler usually ‘pulls like bread and stuff out by himself.’ “