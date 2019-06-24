She’s armed, dangerous, the lead suspect in a double homicide — and on the run, cops say

Alyssa Torres Port St. Lucie Police Department

A 28-year-old Port St. Lucie woman is on the run and the lead suspect in a double homicide early Monday, police say.

Port St. Lucie police released Alyssa Marie Torres’ photo and a photo of her car, a silver 2005 Toyota Rav4 with Florida license plate KPD -T14, as they investigated a shooting at the Waterleaf Townhomes Apartments. Their Facebook post said when police got to the complex around 12:30 a.m. Monday after a call of a shooting that left two people dead, Torres had already left.





PSL police stressed that Torres is believed to be “armed and dangerous.”

They’re asking anyone who has seen Torres or knows where she might be to call Port St. Lucie police at 772-871-5001 or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 800-273-TIPS.

