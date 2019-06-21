He was frustrated by their breakup, so he spiked her pickle juice with Lysol, cops say

Richard Lewis Volusia County Sheriffs Office

A Florida man who was “frustrated” over his breakup took matters into his own hands.

And that’s what got him arrested.

Richard Lewis was taken into custody Wednesday after a fight with his ex-girlfriend at her DeLand home, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

Law enforcement officials responding to a disturbance call found a home “in a disheveled state,” says a police report.

There was broken glass scattered about the residence, blood droplets in the doorway and a pile of damp clothes in a bathtub smelling of bleach.

Officers made contact with a neighbor who had complained about noise coming from the house. The neighbor was able to provide the identity of the homeowner, who was soon located at her workplace.

The report says the victim told officers that her ex came over uninvited. When she asked him to leave, he did not comply, says the report.

When officers canvassed the area, they encountered Lewis, who told them he initially went to his ex’s place because he needed to pick up his Bluetooth speaker.





The two started arguing, and then, Lewis told police, the former girlfriend began throwing a kitchen knife and some wine bottles his way.





Lewis admitted to police that he became “frustrated” with the situation, so put “Lysol spray” into the woman’s jar of pickle juice.

The woman took “one swallow of the pickle juice but noticed the unusual taste and did not take anymore,” says the report.

Lewis told deputies that he did eventually tell his former live-in lover there was a cleaning product in the jar. He was arrested and charged with battery causing bodily harm, criminal mischief and the poisoning of food or water with the intent to kill or injure.

The 25-year-old is currently behind bars on $15,000 bond.