While her husband was in jail, she turned in his guns to cops. That got her arrested

A divorce battle in Bartow, Florida, is getting uglier by the day.

According to a police report from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, on June 15, Courtney Irby went to her estranged husband’s home — while he was behind bars on charges that he tried to ram her with his car — and retrieved two guns.

Her actions got her arrested. When she turned the guns in to the Lakeland Police Department for safekeeping, she was arrested on burglary and theft charges.

The arrest affidavit says the fashion writer ⁠— who does charity work for orphanages ⁠— admitted going to Joseph Irby’s residence, a place she’d never been. She told cops she took the guns out of his place because “he wasn’t going to turn them in.”





Contacted in jail, Irby, 35, said he wanted to press charges against his ex, who had been granted a restraining order against him. At the time of his June 14 arrest outside the Bartow courthouse, the police report said that Irby had said she was “in fear of her life.”

Courtney Irby, 32, was charged with armed burglary of a dwelling and grand theft of a firearm.





On Thursday, a Polk County judge set bail for Mrs. Irby at $5,000, and ordered her not to possess a firearm and to make no contact with her ex, with whom she has two kids.