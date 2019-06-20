Florida deputy accused of trying to lure a 9-year-old girl for sex

Cansas Sadler Jr., a Okaloosa County deputy, has been arrested and fired after authorities found out he tried to lure a Polk County 9-year-old girl for sex on an online game, called The Wolf. Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office

An Okaloosa County deputy has been arrested and fired after authorities said he tried to lure a 9-year-old Polk County girl.

Cansas Sadler Jr., 41, is a father with 16- and 11-year-old daughters. He was a rookie Okaloosa sheriff’s deputy who had been on the force for less than year. He was also a decorated Army Ranger, said Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd in a news conference recorded by Fox 13.

Now, he is behind bars with charges from two Florida sheriff’s offices.

Okaloosa has him for two counts of using a computer to solicit a child and using a two-way communications device to facilitate a felony. Polk has him for multiple counts of transmission of material harmful to a minor by electronic device , according to deputies. He was arrested Wednesday.

Sadler’s luring began on an online game called The Wolf, deputies said. In the game, Sadler met the 9-year-old Polk County girl who was pretending to be 11. The deputy was pretending to be a 11-year-old girl named Jade.

With Jade as a persona, he continued to talk to the girl and later introduced her to Jason, who was “Jade’s dad’s friend.” He told the girl that Jade was having sex with Jason and that Jason wanted to have sex with her, deputies said.

As Jade and Jason, Sadler continued to groom the girl to accept future favors. One of those favors was sending nude pictures of herself. She did, and Sadler sent some back, deputies said.

When the older sister of the 9-year-old found out, she told their mother. On June 11, the mother called the Polk Sheriff’s Office and told them she’d found inappropriate material on her 9-year-old daughter’s phone.

During the news conference, Polk County Sheriff Judd gave some advice to parents of children who have phone and internet privileges.

“You’ve got to know what they’re doing because if you are not watching every second of every day, there’s another child predator like this looking for your little boy or little girl,” Judd said.

Judd also believes there could be other child victims Sadler was involved with.