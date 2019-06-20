A routine traffic stop ended with a Florida highway trooper dragged 100 feet

An Florida Highway Patrol trooper was dragged 100 feet by a car during a traffic stop early Thursday morning in Orlando. Getty Images/iStockphoto

An Orlando trooper was dragged 100 feet by a car while trying to stop a suspect early Thursday morning, authorities said.

At about 3 a.m., the Florida Highway Patrol trooper was on patrol when a white Toyota Corolla was clocked going 80 mph in a 40 zone, with construction workers present, FHP spokeswoman Kim Montes said.

When the trooper tried to pull the car over, the driver kept going until a passing train stopped him in his tracks, Montes said.

The driver bolted from the car and the trooper ran after him, she said. Eventually, they got back to the Corolla and the trooper tackled the suspect.





Meanwhile, a passenger in the car had slipped into the driver’s seat and tried to take off, dragging the trooper and suspect 100 feet, Montes said.

The original driver then got back in the car and the trooper was able to get off it. The trooper suffered bumps, scratches and road rash, and was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center. The trooper was later released.

FHP did not release the names of the trooper or the suspects.

FHP tracked down the suspect’s home, but no one was there, Montes said.

Troopers said they are looking for a white 2014 Toyota Corolla with license plater number JDFD72.