Coast Guard suspends search for father and fisherman missing in the Atlantic Ocean

Russell Minor’s Facebook profile picture with significant other Katherine Knowles Facebook

The search for a missing Fort Pierce father and fisherman who was reported overboard Sunday has been suspended, the U.S. Coast Guard has announced.

The Coast Guard said after searching 4,640 square miles over 42 hours in the Atlantic Ocean 300 miles east of Cape Canaveral, they couldn’t find 31-year-old Russell Minor, captain of Day Boat Seafood’s Day Boat Too. Two Coast Guard cutters and aircraft from three different air stations did the looking.





“The decision to suspend a search is never easy and not one we make lightly,” said a Tuesday night statement from Christopher Eddy, search and rescue specialist for the Coast Guard Seventh District. “Coast Guard crews searched day and night but, unfortunately, were unable to locate Mr. Minor. Our hearts go out to the entire family during this difficult time.”

Minor and his significant other, Katherine Knowles, were raising a son together.