Someone lost a prosthetic ear on a Florida beach. Police are trying to find the owner

Police departments handle their share of lost-and-found items. But this one, even by Florida standards, is a bit unusual.

Holmes Beach Police Chief Bill Tokajer said someone found a prosthetic ear during Saturday’s World’s Strongest Man competition.

Believing the person who lost the ear would likely try to find it as soon as possible, “We gave it a couple of days before putting it out there,” Tokajer said. “But no has come forward so we wanted to make it public in hopes of finding the person.

“So if you have lost an ear, we have found it,” he said.

HBPD posted the lost ear on Facebook on Tuesday afternoon.

According to various medical websites, one prosthetic ear ranges in price from $4,000 to $8,000.

According to earcommunity.org, an ear prosthetic can be attached to the person’s head either by magnets or snaps, but can also be glued. The glue is not recommended for atmospheres that may result in heavy sweating, as was the case during this weekend’s strongman events on the beaches of Anna Maria Island.

The removal of one’s ear used to be required in order to get an ear prosthetic, however, that is no longer the case and can fit over whatever existing ear the person may have.

If anyone has any information regarding ownership of the ear, you can call HBPD at 941-708-5807.