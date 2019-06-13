“Avengers: Endgame” was 3 hours long. Florida man has watched more than 110 times.

A Hillsborough County man may very well have broken a Guinness World Record by sitting through the 3-hour superhero film “Avengers: Endgame” more than 110 times this summer. Agustin Alanis Jr./Facebook

Agustin Alanis, 30, of Riverview, Florida, has documented each viewing on Twitter by posting a selfie with the ticket before each sitting, CNN reports.

The record Alanis is attempting to break — Most cinema productions attended — same film — stands at 103 total viewings. It was set by Charlotte-based Anthony “Nem” Mitchell, who repeatedly watched “Avengers: Infinity War” in 2018.





Alanis submitted his paperwork to Guinness, which documents superlative achievements, last month, according to CNN. Guinness did not respond to the news station’s request for comment.

On his 103rd watch, Alanis posted a photo to Twitter thanking Mitchell, the current record holder, for inspiring him.

“Today I tie this legend @NemRaps with 103 views watching the same film in theaters,” he said. “You sparked this to be done, so I honor you brother.”