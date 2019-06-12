‘Must see footage!’ Watch an adorable Florida panther kitten scamper through the woods

Watch wildlife officials herd an endangered Florida panther Florida Fish and Wildlife released bodycam video showing officials attempting to escort endangered Florida panther, that was trapped on the wrong side of a highway fence, back to the safety of the wildlife refuge. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Florida Fish and Wildlife released bodycam video showing officials attempting to escort endangered Florida panther, that was trapped on the wrong side of a highway fence, back to the safety of the wildlife refuge.

One, two, three. All together, now: Awwwww.

The Florida Wildlife Fed nonprofit posted a beyond adorable video of a Florida panther kitten scampering through the woods on Wednesday. It hears a noise and then runs out of view.

Another grainier, darker video on its Twitter page shows an adult panther pass the camera, with its babies in tow.

“Must see footage!” reads the caption.

The caption says that the video is from a FWF-funded wildlife camera via FGCU Wings of Hope Panther Posse Program at Florida Gulf Coast University. Wings of Hope is conducting a study evaluating panther movement, the organization says.

The public can help continue panther protection work by donating to the cause.

In 1967, the Department of the Interior listed the Florida panther, also known as puma, cougar and mountain lion, as an endangered subspecies.