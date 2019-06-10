A Florida man said the ‘freaky’ woman at the gym liked to watch. Cops didn’t agree.

Titusville police officers got were sent to a gym last week to check out a disturbance.

What they found was disturbing.

They said a man was “masturbating in public.”

And there was a twist.

The man told officers that the woman in the gym liked to watch.

Police didn’t agree.

According to the police report, the saga unfolded when officers arrived at the gym at around 5 a.m. Tuesday. This is what they saw: a middle-aged man sitting on the block directly across the street staring at a woman working out.





“The suspect was making a “vigorous motion with his right arm near his genital region,” according to the arrest report.

The Brevard Times said the gym, Healthy Evolution Fitness, is in a strip mall and has large windows that give a direct view into the workout area.

When the suspect spotted the patrol car near, the man, later identified as Arthur Lewis Disbrow, stood up and tried to conceal his crotch, the reports says.

Cops say he didn’t succeed because he was letting it all hang out. Then there was the crack pipe in his shirt pocket, the report said.

Back at the station, police said the 55-year-old suspect admitted to smoking crack, then using a vibrator when he noticed the victim.





Disbrow said the exerciser in question was someone he had seen before and that she was “freaky” and that “she liked to watch.”

The Florida man was booked and handed over to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office.

Disbrow was charged with exposure of sexual organs, possession of drug paraphernalia and stalking. He is being held at the Brevard County Jail on $5,000 bond.