‘I see him as my furbaby’: Woman defends her pet raccoon seen hanging out of car

An owner of an unusual pet took to social media to clear something up.

The Florida woman, whose Facebook handle is Trisha Dunavant, commented on an undated video that a fellow Facebooker @SavannahJade took, captioned “Only in Homosassa,” a city in Citrus County.

The short clip shows Savannah passing by a white sedan with a raccoon hanging out the driver’s side window.

“Look what she holding!” says a woman off camera laughing.

The camera zeroes in on the little guy, who looks perfectly content, its paws resting on the car door.

“Just to let everyone know that was me in that car and the famous raccoon’s name is Hank Williams,” said Trisha Dunavant (Summers) “I rescued him at two weeks old after he fell out of a tree and momma left him and he thinks he’s a dog and is best friends with my 100 pound pit bull. He just had his 1st birthday.”

Many commenters seemed amused by the sight.

“He sittin up there straight chillen too like he cool.”

“What the what? Someone stole my garbage disposal!”

Others preferred to take a jab at the Sunshine State, where racoons are permitted as pets.

“I’m not surprised at all.”

“Florida’s whack.”

“I swear the south never surprises me.”





Yet someone else complimented the raccoon owner on her maternal instincts.

“I think that is pretty awesome that you rescued that raccoon, he is adorable!” wrote one. “I definitely wouldn’t let these really stupid comments get you down! Hank is pretty damn cool.”





The Dollar Tree worker answered: “He would have been dead if I hadn’t and he is the sweetest thing ever.”

Dunavant seemed surprised by all the attention.

“I just see him as my furbaby,” she wrote in the comments. “But I guess it is weird to see a raccoon acting like a dog lol.”