A woman with two machetes walked into a bar. Trouble is, they throw axes there

Victoria Lynn Morley’s May 31, 2019 booking photo on a disorderly conduct charge at a St. Petersburg axe-throwing bar. Pinellas County Sheriff's Office

St. Pete Axe & Ale “is an outdoor venue where axe throwing is king.”

So says the Tampa-St. Pete establishment where customers can throw an ax at a wooden target on the Ferg’s Sports Bar & Grill patio in between taking bites of chicken wings and swigging craft beers.

But a transient Florida woman learned the hard way that walking in with two machetes in hand and making like a wanna-be Uma Thurman in “Kill Bill” won’t go over too well with other customers — or St. Petersburg police.

For one thing, the bar provides its own axes. Bringing your own weapons is against the rules.

And what police say Victoria Lynn Morley did next on Friday evening was especially off script.

According to an arrest affidavit, Morley, 54, walked into the Axe & Ale bar holding the machetes, scraping the blades together, and announced that she “had killed over 100 people with those machetes,” according to the police report.

Police said she then told the bar owner that she’d kill her if she followed her out of the bar.

“This conditional threat put the bar owner in fear,” the affidavit said.

Morley was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and released from jail after paying a $500 bond.

Morley has a few other arrests on her record in the area under the name Sheryl Ellis Baula, including an October 2015 simple battery charge when Pinellas County deputies said she “tried coming on” to a man at a Gulfport bar by kissing him. The man’s friend told her to stop because they were gay. Police say she slapped the friend in the face and left the bar.