A pedestrian is struck and killed by a passenger train in Orlando

A SunRail train in Orlando fatally struck a man Tuesday morning, Orlando police said.

Train P310, which was carrying 151 passengers and two crew members, hit the man at 8:17 a.m., according to the Florida Department of Transportation. The passengers and crew were not injured.

The crash happened at the Michigan Street and Kunze Avenue railroad crossing, Orlando police said.

The man who was hit died immediately. A preliminary investigation suggests a suicide, police said. They are working on identifying the man.

The commuter railroad, similar to Tri-Rail in South Florida, was reopened at 9:45 a.m., but there will be schedule delays through the early afternoon, FDOT said.