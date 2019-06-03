He came at his wife with a gun. Then her cousin picked up a jar of peppers, cops say

Trevor Goosby

A “horrible” scene of domestic violence played out in a Winter Haven home.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said Friday’s incident ended up with a man shot dead in his front yard.





Judd explained that trucker Trevor Goosby came home after being away several weeks on the road.

The 46-year-old and his wife, Tyrinda Goosby, 44, began to argue about an interactive online game she’d been playing, Judd said. The fight escalated, and Trevor Goosby went in to the bedroom to retrieve a firearm and begins “battering” his wife.





Tyrinda’s cousin, Patrice Wilson, who was staying at the couple’s home, came to the woman’s defense.

“So when our deceased starts to batter Tyrinda, that’s when Patrice intervenes,” said the law enforcement officer.





The 44-year-old cousin’s weapon of choice: “a long cylinder type jar of peppers.”

Goosby was able to grab the jar from Wilson and break it over her head, creating a serious injury and “an ugly laceration.”





In the melee, Trevor loses hold of the gun, which Tyrinda picks up, Judd explained. As he allegedly came at her, the wife shot Goosby twice.

“He staggers into the front yard where he is deceased,” the sheriff said.

Though the investigation is in its initial stages, charges are not expected.

“The initial information indicates to us that both Tyrinda and Patrice are victims and very well may be protected because they were not only standing their ground but they were defending themselves from felony assaults and felony batteries,” Judd said.

Both women were hospitalized.