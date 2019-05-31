Hot pig rescued from broiling car at a Florida mall

Florida sheriff uses video to warn parents about hot-car deaths The Volusia County Sheriff publicly thanked a good Samaritan named Jessica Kaiser, who noticed a baby boy left behind in a vehicle in a hot parking lot in Orange City, Florida. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Volusia County Sheriff publicly thanked a good Samaritan named Jessica Kaiser, who noticed a baby boy left behind in a vehicle in a hot parking lot in Orange City, Florida.

We’ve heard all too often about parents accidentally leaving their children in hot cars.

We can’t say we’ve heard about someone leaving a pig.

Mark Antonio Gray, 20, and and Trinity Tavarez-Soto , 19, were arrested Monday and slapped with animal cruelty charges after a mall employee at the Avenues Mall in Jacksonville spotted the animal in distress in the backseat.

According to Miranda Lamendola, she saw the animal’s condition deteriorate quickly.

“The pig has no water, has no food and he’s freaking out,” she told NewsJax4 of the harrowing incident.

"The car is parked with no A/C. All four windows only have an inch actually cracked, so not even my arm could actually fit through it." https://t.co/v5w15iIloN — WPEC CBS12 News (@CBS12) May 30, 2019

According to a police report from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, an officer used a department-issued tool to break the window and free the suffering beast.





The female pig was immediately doused with water, revived and handed over to Animal Care and Protective Services. She was relocated to a farm, the Orlando Sentinel reports.





When Soto and Gray emerged from the mall and were identified as the owners of the vehicle, they were taken into custody.

According to Duval County court records, Gray and Soto were released on $10,003 bond.

Earlier this month, the Jacksonville sheriff sent out a warning about leaving pets and kids in cars during the broiling summer months.





“Did you know that “in just 10 minutes, the temperature inside your vehicle can reach deadly levels”? reads the sheriff’s note, along with tips.

“Make a habit of looking in the vehicle—front and back—before locking the door and walking away.”

“Ask the childcare provider to call if the child doesn’t show up for care as expected.”

“Place your purse or briefcase in the back seat to ensure your child isn’t accidentally left in the vehicle.”