A Disney visitor says she was attacked by a bird. It wasn’t part of the attraction

The “happiest place on earth” is being sued by a Celebration woman who says she was struck in the head by a bird while at one of the Walt Disney docks.

Lisa Dixon was attacked by the bird in May 2017 at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort, according to the lawsuit. She is asking for damages in excess of $15,000.

The dock is where guests can board a boat for a trip on the Seven Seas Lagoon to the Magic Kingdom or the Grand Floridian Resort & Spa.

The lawsuit, filed May 23 in Orange County court, says that Dixon’s injury resulted in disability, pain and suffering, and loss of earnings.

The Orlando Sentinel reports that Dixon suffered a traumatic brain injury and had herniated discs in her neck that need surgery.

The lawsuit claims that Disney did not keep the area safe for guests. It also accuses the park of knowing that there were seasonal nesting birds in the area that could harm them.

“We will respond to the allegations, as appropriate, in court,” a Walt Disney spokesman said.

