Miami Herald, McClatchy join forces with news outlets to encourage whistleblowers

Time lapse: The Miami Herald and el Nuevo Herald newsroom covering Hurricane Irma The Miami Herald and el Nuevo Herald provided full Hurricane Irma coverage for Miami-Dade, Broward, and those attentively watching from around the world. This is a time lapse video taken on Saturday September 9, 2017. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Miami Herald and el Nuevo Herald provided full Hurricane Irma coverage for Miami-Dade, Broward, and those attentively watching from around the world. This is a time lapse video taken on Saturday September 9, 2017.

The Miami Herald and its parent McClatchy are joining forces with the Signals Network, a team of news outlets from around the globe that have pledged to work together on major investigations.

The Herald and McClatchy join a number of respected news organizations, including Great Britain’s Daily Telegraph, the French news site Mediapart, Germany’s Die Zeit, the Spanish daily El Mundo, and the “adversarial journalism” site The Intercept in seeking information from whistleblowers, especially in the technology industry.

Whistleblowers play an increasingly important role in journalism, especially at a time when big data has transformed lives, sometimes in positive ways, but often not. Big data can be misused by authoritarian regimes to quash dissent, by crooks to to steal identities, even by political bad actors to manipulate the democratic process.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Editors gather at the continuous news desk at Miami Herald’s new newsroom in Doral, Florida, on Tuesday, June 4, 2013. CARL JUSTE MIAMI HERALD STAFF

The news media can act as a counterbalance — but only if we hear from you. We are providing various ways to reach out to any and all of the media outlets that make up the Signals Network. They can be found at here.

If you believe the public is being harmed, exploited or misled, we want to hear from you.

If you want your story to have the chance to reach a global audience of millions of people in four languages (English, French, German, Spanish), make sure to include the words “The Big Data Call ” when you make contact with us.