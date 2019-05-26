Two Florida teens die in traffic crash while exploring Peru

Zachary Morris, left, and Albert Ales, right, were died after a motorbike crash on a trip to explore Peru. Sehseminoles Noles Nation/Facebook

Two recent graduates of Southeast High School in Bradenton are dead after they were involved in an accident while exploring Peru, according to a statement from the school.

On Friday afternoon, Albert Ales and Zachary Morris, both 18, were traveling by motorbike to visit Saqsaywaman archeological park in Cusco when they collided with a public transportation bus, according to Peruvian news outlet La República.

The force of the impact launched Ales and Morris from the motorbike onto the roadway, according to Diario Ojo.

Firefighters arrived on scene and attempted to stabilize Ales and Morris before transferring them to the Intensive Care Unit at Pardo Clinic in Peru.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Despite lifesaving efforts, both died as a result of their injuries within a few hours.

Ales and Morris were exploring Peru after they recently graduated from the International Baccalaureate program, according to Southeast High School.

“We hold their family and friends in our thoughts and prayers during this incredibly tough time,” the school’s message read. “Class of 2019 and the Seminole family will forever keep you in our hearts.”