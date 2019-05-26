Are those mermaids we see swimming in a Florida spring? Your eyes see right

The mermaids str swimming this holiday weekend at Weeki Wachee State Park with the reopening of their renovated underwater theater. Facebook - Weeki Wachee Springs

The Florida mermaids are back.

They’re swimming again this holiday weekend at Weeki Wachee State Park with the reopening of their renovated underwater theater.

They haven’t performed there since November, when renovations started at their Old Florida attraction in Hernando County. The work — including new seating, lighting and floors — is done, and the theater reopened Friday.

The mermaids, swimmers dressed in tails who do underwater routines, haven’t exactly been idle while their home was being renovated.

They’ve practiced their choreography and have appeared at other aquariums. In October, they made their Orlando debut at the Sea Life Aquarium.

The renovations preserved the theater’s Old Florida charm, according to Florida, which operates the attraction as a state park. Weeki Wachee opened in 1947.

“It’s important to preserve this cultural landmark,” Florida Park Service Director Eric Draper said in a statement.





The Memorial Day mermaid shows run Sunday and Monday at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.